A horse has been reported killed following a collision with a lorry on the A52 this morning.

The road was closed between Bingham and Barrowby for around five hours, but National Highways says the road has now reopened.

Witnesses say the incident happened near Bottesford around 4am.

A horse has been reported killed in an A52 accident. (57476860)

One witness posted on Facebook: "Just driven down the A52 past Bottesford. There is blood all over the road and a poor horse lying in the back of a truck. I presume it's died but not sure. It just looks so awful and sad."

In another post it was said a bay pony had unfortunately been hit and killed.

The Journal has contacted police for further details.