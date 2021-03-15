A community group near Grantham has been able to continue to improve people’s physical and mental wellbeing through the pandemic thanks to a lottery grant.

Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning (FEAL), based in Oasby, was awarded more than £120,000 of National Lottery funding which has helped it to deliver its horse therapy sessions supporting individuals living with serious illness, groups from local care homes, and people living with disabilities and their carers.

FEAL helps people through interactions with horses and ponies. The technique empowers people to experience a mindful connection with the animals, which in turn improves their confidence and emotional wellbeing.

Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning has continued on Zoom thanks to help from the Lottery. (45167110)

In light of the pandemic, FEAL has adapted its approach to continue supporting people who have had to isolate or shield, by taking its therapy sessions online.

With the support of National Lottery funding, FEAL has brought together a team of 12 volunteers who, with their collective experience, work to support local people of all ages, from two to 102. The horses, named Fern, Gitana, Salada and Aiden, play a starring role in the therapy sessions.

Among its dedicated team is qualified social worker and equine assisted learning facilitator, Tracy Wilson. She said: “Due to the lockdowns and restrictions, we have had to be flexible in our approach and adopt new ways of working and embrace technologies like Zoom. Thanks toNational Lottery players, we were able to bring our Equine Assisted Learning programme online and bring our members together even when we could not continue working with them face-to-face.”

Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning. (45167107)

Social worker and volunteer at FEAL, Debra Wakeham, added: “Volunteering at FEAL has meant that I have been able to combine my passion for working and helping people, with my love for horses and the outdoors. Bringing the outdoor environment and engagement with animals into the homes of our clients has really been a lifeline for people who have had to isolate over the last year.”

Nicola Thurbon, Senior Head of Regional Funding for the Midlands at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “This past year has been difficult for us all, particularly for those who rely on services such as FEAL - grassroots groups like these have played a vital role in supporting their local community.

“It’s fantastic to see how National Lottery funding has helped organisations to adapt and navigate through the challenges of this pandemic. We’re delighted that, thanks to National Lottery players, people have continued to be able to come together in Lincolnshire, promoting the importance of positive mental and physical health.”

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes. Last year it awarded over half a billion pounds (£588.2 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK and supported over 14,000 projects to turn their great ideas into reality and make a difference in their communities. Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is raised each week for good causes throughout the UK.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk