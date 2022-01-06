An owner of a horse yard has reported criminal damage to the police after an incident saw his fence "destroyed".

Charlie Beckford, who owns a horse yard in Cold Harbour Lane, Grantham, said the fence in his horse yard was damaged on Tuesday night.

He confirmed that no horses were hurt, but said that his fence was "destroyed" and urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Police news. (1421602)

A police spokesperson said: "137 of January 5, which refers to criminal damage to a fence on Cold Harbour Lane, Grantham. This was reported at 11:33am."