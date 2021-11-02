Residents at a Grantham care home received a very special visit from two therapy horses and their puppy pal.

Miniature horses Alfie and Pinocchio and their little puppy friend Jemma, paid a visit to Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road, last month.

The animal visits aim to evoke emotional connections from the residents along with love, joy and laughter. The visits also provide physical, mental and emotional healing.

Residents were thrilled to see Alfie & Pinocchio the therapy horse who visited with their little puppy friend Jemma. (52745641)

Activities co-ordinator Karen Olivant helped to organise the experience and was delighted with the response from the residents.

She said: “One resident was even brought to tears as soon as she saw them. She absolutely loves animals and it was a really magical moment to see her so overwhelmed and happy. She described them all as being ‘just beautiful’.”

The therapy animals visited all the staff and residents at Newton House throughout the day. They also visited residents in their bedrooms to ensure no-one missed out on seeing the special visitors.

Residents were thrilled to see Alfie & Pinocchio the therapy horse who visited with their little puppy friend Jemma. (52745638)

Karen added: “It was so wonderful to see our residents responses and how well they engaged with these beautiful animals.

“We were so delighted that we have already booked another visit with them in December, where Alfie and his friends will be dressed up as a reindeer to bring some festive joy and cheer. We are already looking forward to this.”

‘Alfie the therapy horse’ is a company based in Broughton Astley in Leicestershire and is run by Sara Hibberd.

Residents were thrilled to see Alfie & Pinocchio the therapy horse who visited with their little puppy friend Jemma. (52745635)

For more information, visit www.alfiethetherapyhorse.com