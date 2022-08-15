Police have rescued a group of escaped horses which cantered onto the A1.

Earlier this afternoon (August 15), police received reports that three horses were heading into the direction of traffic on the A1 at South Witham, travelling towards Peterborough.

The road was closed to allow the horses to be rescued.

Police vehicle. Photo: istock

Officers have now located all of the horses and are waiting for a vehicle to take them home.

The horses have minor injuries which they got from breaking out of their fences.