Primary schoolchildren were visited by Santa on a horse and carriage to celebrate Christmas.

To help raise the spirits and keep everyone smiling at Great Ponton Primary School, both school bubbles were visited by Santa Claus at the local church last Tuesday.

Father Christmas was transported to Great Ponton church to see the children thanks to Fawcett Driving Horses, based locally.

Also to raise spirits, headteacher Keith Leader recently started an event each Friday morning called ‘Fun Friday’, where a Covid-safe activity runs at the school gate for the children to take part in as they enter.

Kym Morrisroe, of Great Ponton Primary School, said: “We have found [Fun Friday’s are] such an amazing way to start the day as all the children come in with a huge smile on their face.

“We started it with a slide, where Key Stage 1 slid into the cloakroom when they arrived at school. Since then we have done things like limbo through the gate, agility ladders, walking the plank and stepping stones for all the children to take part in as they arrive.”

These have been posted on the school Facebook page and school communications each week for the parents to see.

The school has also been celebrating at the end of each month with a birthday party. Due to the length of this pandemic a lot of the pupils have not managed to have their usual birthday party with their friends, so the school decided to host a little party in each classroom on a Friday afternoon towards the end of each month for all the students who have had a birthday over that month.

Staff provided individual little cakes for the birthday children to take home and snacks for them and their classmates to have in school, as well as decorating the classrooms with banners and balloons and playing games.

Meanwhile, a ‘reverse Advent calendar’, designed to help Grantham Foodbank, was completed last Tuesday, with donations taken into church to be passed on by the vicar. Each class allocated a day for one or two students to bring the items listed on the calendar.

Ms Morrisroe added: “We have really embraced teaching the children about giving something back at this time of year and the importance of supporting the local community.”