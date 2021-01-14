A state-of-of the-art washing machine and dryer have been donated to the hospice in Grantham Hospital.

Local fund-raising champion Rob Dixon contacted his previous employers Miele Professional, who were happy to gift the commercial washer and dryer worth more than £5,000.

Rob, of Sunningdale, said: “We donated a Miele PW5062 Washer and a Miele PT5137WP Heat Pump Tumble to St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital, a charity that is very close to a lot of families in Grantham.”

Sister Cathie Alcock and Hospice staff with Rob DIxon.(43883521)

Rob presented the machines to Sister Cathie Alcock during a socially-distanced hand-over this week.