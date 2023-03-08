A hospice is celebrating International Women's Day today (Wednesday).

St Barnabas Hospice, in Barrowby Road, was founded by four "extraordinary women", who were Dr Helen Walker, Doreen Wood, Jenny Freeman, and Sheila Briggs, and it currently employs 268 women across the organisation.

Today on International Women's Day, it wants to shine a light on three women within the hospice who have a combined 86 years of clinical care experience behind them.

Michelle Webb, deputy chief executive of St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham. (62869945)

These include Michelle Webb, who has been promoted to deputy chief Executive, Rebecca Franks, who has taken on Michelle’s on the position of director of patient care services and Emma Wheatley, who has recently started her clinical operations lead role.

Michelle, who has been a nurse since 1983, leaves her previous post as director of patient care services next week and will take on her new role in April.

She said: "In my long career, I have taken on clinical and leadership roles, but the bottom line is I am very proud to be a nurse.

"I think hospice care exemplifies the best nursing that care can offer by providing very personalised and holistic care to patients and their families.

“My advice to young women is to never give up on a career aspiration or dream. Remember to believe in what you can do, and you are halfway there!”

Rebecca will be taking over Michelle's previous role after working for a year as senior clinical service manager.

Rebecca Franks, director of patient services at St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham. (62869997)

After studying nursing at the University of Nottingham, as well as a Masters degree in law and an advanced clinical practitioner qualification, Rebecca has extensive experience working in GP practices, prisons, sexual health and walk-in centres and accident and emergency.

She said: "In my role, it's so important to be aware of what's going on across all teams. This way, we can act quickly to best support our patients.

"I work on future planning of St Barnabas services and their delivery, as well as reviewing our activities, being out with the staff, and I usually drink lots of cups of tea!

“I am proud of my achievements in my career with St Barnabas so far.

“My advice to young women is do what you feel in your heart to be right, do it with courage and do it with integrity.

"Believe in yourself, share your experience and knowledge widely and put yourself forward in your career for what interests and excites you."

Emma is a new face at St Barnabas after she started in February.

Emma Wheatley, a clinical operations lead at St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham. (62870038)

For the last 13 years, she has held senior leadership positions in the NHS after she started as a occupational therapy support worker in 1999.

She said: "As I get settled into my role, I will be providing support and leadership to the clinical nursing and allied Hhalth professional teams across the county.

"Hospice care allows people to have the most dignified and person-centred care when it matters the most, and St Barnabas understands that everyone has individual needs and wishes.

"My advice to young women everywhere is you can be whoever you want to be.

"There’s no set journey, and it may take a while to get to where you want but enjoy your time and be yourself!"