St Barnabas Hospice is looking for a manager to run its charity shop in Grantham.

The new manager of the shop, in Welby Street, will be tasked with maximising profits, volunteer staff recruitment and bringing in stock.

The charity is also looking for managers for its shops in Mablethorpe and Skegness, and a deputy manager in Ruskington, as well as a county-wide area manager. The salary for managers is between £19,129 and £20,124 depending on location.

St Barnabas Hospice is looking for a manager to run its Grantham charity shop. (48924892)

Caroline Peach, St Barnabas head of retail, said: “These are fantastic opportunities for those who want a fulfilling, fun and rewarding career in retail. We’ve always placed the shops we run at the heart of our fund-raising, and thanks to a renewed focus, we are wanting to get some talented individuals in to help us meet our ambitions for the future.

“We have several vacancies for paid positions across our stores and would welcome applications from anyone who thinks they have the passion, experience and talent to really make a difference.”

St Barnabas has 25 shops in Lincolnshire and has recently stepped up its valuation and digital teams to make the most out of donations as possible.

Volunteers with knowledge of online sales platforms such as eBay and Depop have been sought to ensure items worth a little more are sold for a price that helps the hospice raise as much as possible.

Caroline added: “The way we approach retail as a hospice has changed since the difficulties posed by the global pandemic, but we’ve managed to bounce back and we’re excited to have rethought our strategies and are hoping this makes a huge difference for the essential care we give every day.”

More details of the positions available and how to apply are available here.