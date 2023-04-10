A fire walk fundraiser due to take place in Grantham to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice has been moved to a location in Lincoln.

The event – which will see people walk across hot coals – has been moved "so more of our supporters across the whole of Lincolnshire could participate in this event whilst raising vital funds for the hospice," said fundraising officer Paisley Paddison.

However, this has not deterred a young Grantham man from taking part in memory of his grandparents.

Rosemary and Dennis Page. (63368904)

Harry Page, 24, is taking on the fiery challenge with grandparents Dennis and Rosemary in mind, after they were both diagnosed with lung cancer and received care from St Barnabas in Grantham.

When Dennis was diagnosed, he went into the hospice for care before coming home, where he continued to receive care from St Barnabas nurses.

Harry said: “Grandad was generous, kind and witty, and he always had a book in his hand that he would throw at you to read once he had finished it!

"Gran was the point of call for the whole family, she excelled in cooking, and there was never a bad dish. I used to go for dinner as a child, and we would watch Deal or No Deal together.

“Grandad had defied cancer before and was always a fighter, but sadly he couldn’t fight this one.

"The care he received from St Barnabas was incredible, both in the hospice and at home.

“After he died in 2017, we took part in the St Barnabas Bubble Rush so we could have fun together as a family and raise money. It was myself, my father, sister, brother-in-law, nephews and Gran running through bubbles on a beautiful sunny day.

"I believe it was really heart-warming for my Gran to be able to do something in Grandpops' memory.”

Harry Page, grandmother Rosemary and family members taking part in the St Barnabas Hospice Bubble Rush. (63368900)

After Rosemary’s diagnosis, she received courses of chemotherapy for several months before requesting support from St Barnabas.

“When Gran was diagnosed, it was so difficult; she was almost like the Queen of the family," said Harry.

"After Grandpops died, Gran was my best friend. We went shopping, out for food, always up to no good!

“Both of them always described St Barnabas as the best place for care and support, and the care we have seen first-hand really proves that. Both wanted donations at their funeral to give to St Barnabas as a final thank you.”

Now, Harry is remembering them by taking on the red-hot fire walk challenge at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, on Saturday, October 7.

He has set up a JustGiving page and hopes to raise at least £200, which he is likely to smash as he has already raised £180, with more than half a year to go.

Rosemary and Deniis Page with daughter Liz. (63368902)

Harry said: “I’m feeling nervous but eager to try something new, and I want to raise as much money and awareness as possible for a charity so close to my heart.

“On the day, I’ll receive training from the UK Firewalking Company, so I’ll know how to beat the heat. It’s perfectly safe; in all the years the company has done it, there’s only been so much as a blister, and as long as I follow the guidance, I’ll be fine.

“It’s such a crazy challenge, and I can’t wait. I know Grandpops and Gran would be proud of me and laughing all the way! If you are considering signing up, you absolutely should. St Barnabas deserves all the support they can get, and you’ll have an incredible experience.”

Registering for the fire walk costs £30, and St Barnabas asks people to raise a minimum of £85. Supporters can raise that money any way they like, from asking for cash donations to organising a coffee morning, boot sale, or any other fundraiser that takes their fancy.

Last year, fire walkers raised an incredible £32,000, and St Barnabas hopes to raise even more this time.

To sign up visit: https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/fire-walk/

And for the first time, there will also be a new challenge for the whole family – walking over Lego. Children who wish to participate must be five years and over, with parental consent and guidance on the day.

Registration for the Lego walk is just £7.50 for a child between five and 12 and £15 for teens and adults. Family tickets for two adults and two children are available at £40, saving £5.

No sponsorship needs to be raised for the Lego Walk, and you can book your place here: https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/lego-walk/

St Barnabas Hospice is a local independent charity, and every year they support more than 10,500 people across Lincolnshire.

They deliver free, high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care and support to people living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, their family and carers.

St Barnabas offers the patient and their family hospice care and support via specialist inpatient care, care at home, day therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, complementary therapy, welfare advice and bereavement support. All the services are free.

St Barnabas needs to raise over £6 million a year to provide its support and care. Over 900 volunteers play a crucial role in the charity’s success.