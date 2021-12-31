A hospice hopes to achieve its goal to raise £30,000 in donations through its Christmas Tree recycling project.

Bookings for the tree recycling scheme are due to close on Tuesday, January 4, but there is still limited capacity left for additional trees.

For a suggested donation of £14.58, St Barnabas Hospice staff and supporters will be driving across Lincolnshire to collect and recycle Christmas trees, which will include stops in Grantham.

The St Barnabas elves are ready to recycle. (54009123)

All of the collected trees will then be recycled or replanted, depending on whether they are cut or potted.

Recycled trees are turned into wood chippings for biomass boilers, to provide shelter and layering for farmyard animals, and to make BBQ charcoal.

Unwanted potted trees will be replanted by Rudies Roots Nurseries in local woodland.

Collections start on Saturday 8th January. (54009120)

Rebecca Hooton, fundraising officer at St Barnabas Hospice, said: "Donations to our Tree-cycle campaign are crucial in helping us care for more people across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

"We are very fortunate to have such generous supporters and hope they will join us to make this year’s Tree-cycle the most successful yet.

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have ensured safety measures are in place for those collecting trees; people are only going to be working from the same vehicles if they are from the same family or work bubbles."

St Barnabas will be collecting trees up to seven foot tall from Saturday, January 8, to Wednesday, January 12, but the last day to register a tree donation is Tuesday, January 4, or until they reach capacity.

Trees waiting to be chipped at Thorpe On The Hill (54009126)

Members of the public are with bookings are being asked to leave their trees in a easy to collect location in front of their homes.

More information on booking in a tree for it to be collected and recycled can be found at https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/tree-cycle/