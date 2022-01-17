St Barnabas Hospice has kicked off the year with a huge fundraising boost, thanks to generous supporters.

St Barnabas, which has a hospice in Barrowby Road and the Hospice in a Hospital at Grantham, has raised £92,200.83 from its Light Up A Life campaign, Rudy’s Run events and Tree-cycle initiative.

Head of fundraising and lottery at the hospice, Veronica McBain, said: “We are so pleased to see such a huge amount being raised since November. After a difficult few years for charities, particularly one like ours that relies on donations to continue our work, it’s really heartening to see we have passionate supporters who are willing to keep donating to us.

Louise Cotton, Fundraising Officer at St Barnabas Hospice. (54307905)

“This also comes at a poignant time for the Hospice, as we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, so it’s a great way to kick that off. More will be revealed regarding our plans for celebrating, but supporters and those involved in the Hospice will be excited.

“During 2021, an incredible 2,831 supporters donated to St Barnabas Hospice for the first time. We’re so glad to be reaching new people that want to help. We have a lot of longstanding support that we are incredibly grateful for, but to know we are attracting new supporters is always fantastic news too.”

For the Hospice’s annual Light Up A Life event, more than 1,465 people were remembered with a light dedicated in their name.

Veronica added: “We always see this as a hugely personal calendar event for our supporters, and to know people are willing to donate so much means the world. The event raised £53,351.30, including Gift Aid and Torchlight Procession income.”

Rudy’s Run meant that schools and nurseries could send off for a festive activity pack and take part in sponsored physical activity on the countdown to Christmas. A fantastic £13,434.55 was raised including Gift Aid.

Following a cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns in early 2021, the Tree-cycle scheme was also a resounding success this year, with supporters booking in almost 1,500 trees and funds raised totalling £25,414.98.

Veronica said: “A special thank you to all the local businesses who made this possible by donating time and resources to this – we wouldn’t have been able to do this without you.

“Thank you to all who made the end of 2021 and the New Year a successful one. May I take this opportunity to wish all a peaceful and prosperous year.”