Following a review of what modern-day fund-raising looks like, the team at St Barnabas Hospice has launched a recruitment drive for volunteer ambassadors to support them across Lincolnshire.

Ambassadors will be required to attend cheque presentations in their local community, give occasional short talks on the work of the hospice and attend events local to them. Training will be given and mileage will be reimbursed.

Community fund-raiser for the Grantham area Paisley Paddison said: “We’re really excited to be launching our new volunteer ambassador scheme. This team of volunteers in the community will work with us to help raise our profile across the county, and to engage with more potential supporters.

St Barnabas Hospice scheme. (29436423)

"It’s great to have such an exciting project to work on and we can’t wait to see the applicants we receive.”

The hospice is looking for a range of people and the full job description can be viewed online at tinyurl.com/rg8vu4q

Information: call 07435 970309.

Read more GranthamHuman Interest