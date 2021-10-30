A hospice has benefitted from funds raised by a 300-mile charity cycle ride that took place two years ago.

St Barnabas Hospice, operating in Grantham from a facility on Barrowby Road, received a cheque of £1,000, courtesy of the Grantham to Edinburgh Bike Challenge which took place in July 2019.

Thirty eight G2E riders completed the 300-mile challenge in an impressive 29 hours and 25 minutes.

From left: Dean Scoffins, Suzanne Angeloni, Sandra Lewis, Annie Dowse, Paisley Paddison. (52754523)

Departing from Wyndham Park at 8.00am, they crossed the finishing line together at Edinburgh Castle just over a day later, despite torrential rain enforcing a two hour stop on the Scottish border.

In previous years, rides had been completed from London to Grantham and London to Paris, with the G2E ride the fourth of its kind.

The challenge raised money for various charities including, The Naomi Fund, Trust House Lincolnshire, Inspire+ and the Children’s Bereavement Centre.

As well as this, £1,000 of the funds raised were donated to St Barnabas, but it has been a long wait for the official cheque presentation.

Suzanne Angeloni and Dean Scoffins presented the cheque to staff at the hospice, and hinted plans of a final ride from Grantham to Paris in 2022.

Paisley Paddison, fundraising officer at St Barnabas, said: “We would like to give special thanks to all that participated in the ‘Grantham to Edinburgh, cycle ride’ leading to a total of £1,000 being donated to St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire.

"This is an incredible amount of money and such generosity and kindness deserved to be recognised.

"To put into consideration how this donation will provide care within your community, it has enabled us to provide 71 hours of hospice at home care for those living with a life limiting and or terminal illness. Thank you!”