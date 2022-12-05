A hospice has brought back its Christmas tree-cycle scheme.

St Barnabas Hospice's annual tree-cycle initiative, where people get rid of their unwanted Christmas tree in exchange for a donation, has returned.

The hospice's team of elves will be picking up trees from Saturday, January 7, until Wednesday, January 11, and this year they will be visiting more villages and towns across Lincolnshire than ever before.

The Tree-Cycle scheme returns. (61101931)

Chris Dunkley, fundraising officer at St Barnabas Hospice and ‘lead elf’ of Tree-cycle, said: "Our team can collect your tree from outside your door and recycle it in the most environmentally friendly way possible.

"You’ll be supporting a local charity, making a green choice, and you don’t have to worry about taking a trip to the tip or vacuuming needles out of your car!

"Tree-cycle isn’t just for individuals; businesses can also book to have their trees removed. All trees have to be under six feet, and if we are collecting multiple trees, we would be very grateful if your donation could reflect this extra work."

The hospice has partnered with several wood chipping companies who have agreed to chip unpotted trees as wood chippings will be able to be used for biomass boilers or mulch in gardens.

Chris added: "We can also collect potted trees; these will be replanted in local woodland by Rudies Roots Nurseries.

“Once you have booked your tree collection, we will aim to let you know which day we will be collecting in your postcode area. Please keep an eye on our social media pages for updates on this.

"We aim to make the process as easy as possible for all involved.

“Please ensure your tree is left in a clearly visible location, either at the end of your drive or outside your door. We are unable to enter your property, back garden or shed, so please make sure the tree is ready for collection.

"And if we cannot see your tree, we will leave a calling card to let you know we visited, and we will aim to come back another time.

"We want to say a big thank you to all our volunteers, and for the support we’re receiving from local businesses and communities, it means so much to us to be able to offer this service and we look forward to another successful Tree-cycle."

Registration closes on Wednesday, January 4, or when bookings reach capacity.

Find out more at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/tree-cycle.

Donations for the tree cycle will go towards the care and support for those in the hospice.