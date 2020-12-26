Hospice staff have received a bumper collection of festive goodies to help them through the Christmas period.

Councillor Annie Mason, South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for communities, teamed up with local fund-raising champion Rob Dixon to organise the collection, which also included toiletry sets for St Barnabas Hospice patients and a homemade Christmas cake from Louise Payne, owner of The Muffin Top Grantham.

Rob said: “Annie won a bouncy castle hire and asked me to auction it off. I received a bid from a friend of mine for £100 and we agreed that the money should go to buy items for staff at the hospice within Grantham Hospital. We thought that they deserved some treats over the Christmas and New Year period. They are true heroes.”

Rob Dixon, Coun Annie Mason and Cathie Alcock. (43660423)

Coun Mason added: “Being able to give some treats for the staff and residents was absolutely delightful. Unfortunately, I couldn’t go into the hospice to meet the staff and residents but Sister Cathie Alcock accepted the gifts on everyone’s behalf.

“I can’t express how proud I feel to all the groups and organisations throughout the district that work tirelessly to make peoples lives just that little bit brighter every single day, and even more so recently. Specifically, thanks to Rob Dixon who put a lot of time into making this happen.’

Rob and Coun Mason delivered the collection to to the hospice on Monday.

Cathie added: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. It has deeply affected the patient journey.

“The staff on the hospice remain passionate about the care they give, and continue to feel both honoured and privileged to be able to care for palliative and end of life patients. However to have recognition such as the generous donation, in thanking the clinical staff, makes what has been a really tough year more bearable.”