A hospice will be holding a firewalk for the first time ever to raise money for it.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice will be hosting the firewalk on Saturday, November 11, at Langar Airfield.

Alongside the firewalk, there will be entertainment, food and stalls on offer for visitors as it looks to raise money for the hospice.

Someone braving a firewalk in aid of Dove Cottage Day Hospice.

Dora Walls, fundraising and market lead for the hospice, said: “We were looking for something a bit different to do as a fundraising opportunity, so we thought we give it a go.

“We want as many people to support it.

“The hospice is very small and it costs us £500,000 a year to stay open.

“It’s really important we give people more opportunities to do different things and appeal to different audiences.”

The practice of firewalking involved participants walking across a bed of hot coals or embers.

It has been used for centuries to test people’s physical and mental limits.

Tickets cost £30 to take part, with each entrant encouraged to raise additional sponsorship on top which will go towards the charity.

People need to be pre-registered and this can be done at https://www.dovecottage.org/firewalk/.

For spectators, entry is free.