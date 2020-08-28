Hospital campaigner receives food box gift from Grantham company

A loyal hospital supporter has been rewarded with a gift from a Grantham company after she was nominated as a local hero.

Mel Powles, from Grantham, received a surprise visit from Moy Park as part of the company’s community ‘Chicken Run’ initiative.

Moy Park has been calling on the public to nominate someone they know who is deserving of a visit from the ‘Chicken Run’ van.

Mel Powles and son Sammy receive a food box from Moy Park colleague Clair Repton.Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Morrow Communications (41421049)

Mel, a ‘Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital’ campaigner, was chosen by her close friend and campaigner Jody Clark, who described her as a ‘mental health warrior’ and someone who was deserving of good fortune.

Mel said: “It was a lovely surprise to receive a visit from Moy Park and the gift of a food box – especially as I have a little mouth to feed as well! I feel blessed to receive this generous gesture and I’d like to say a huge thank you to Moy Park and Jody for nominating me. I’m really blown away.”

Moira Mills, senior brand marketing manager, said: "Chicken Run gives us the unique opportunity to say a huge thank you for the role people play in the community and to also bring a bit of joy to those who might just need cheering up. We are delighted to be able to recognise those like Mel who play a big or small part in someone’s lives with Chicken Run."

