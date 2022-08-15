A hospital campaigner has looked back on six years of lobbying for the reinstatement of an A&E in Grantham, while vowing to "keep fighting".

Jody Clark, founder of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, started the group six years ago on August 12, 2016, following the announcement of the temporary overnight closure of the A&E department at Grantham and District Hospital.

In May, the decision was confirmed to turn Grantham Hospital's A&E into a 24-hour urgent treatment centre, described by many campaigners as a "downgrade".

Hospital campaigner Jody Clark, right, with her mum Vera Horstead. (9331023)

On Friday, Jody said: "Six years ago today, I sat in my kitchen and started a Facebook group because our A&E was due to be temporarily closed overnight.

"I knew the impact this would have on my own family and thought about all the people and families that would be impacted by this.

"We have had marches and static protests, had meetings with service providers and MPs, held them to account with every meeting, read agendas and submitted questions, attended public engagement events and tried to share our concerns about the reduction of services at our awesome Grantham Hospital.

"I have personally given a ridiculous amount of time and energy to try and change this outcome and discovered that they do not have the staff available to safely manage the two main A&Es (Lincoln and Boston) so were unlikely to reinstate ours, especially as we lost the back up services decades before.

"We are now going to get a 24 hour urgent treatment centre, which for many parents, will be a relief to get the overnight service back. The providers say that 97 per cent of patients will still be seen at Grantham Hospital and only the sickest patients will be transferred.

"We will be monitoring this going forward, to ensure this happens and as much of our services remain at Grantham."

The UTC is expected to be implemented within the next year to 18 months and in the meantime, the A&E department will remain between 8am and 6.30pm, with an enhanced walk-in service from 6pm until 10pm.

Jody continued: "Please do keep sharing your experiences on our Facebook page (good or bad) and please do raise any concerns or queries, as we can certainly try to help resolve any issues you may have.

"This is not over, we will keep fighting to protect what we have and champion for better.

"Thank you all for your continued support."