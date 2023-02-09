A hospital campaigner has set up a petition on a government website demanding more funding for healthcare in rural areas like Lincolnshire.

Jody Clark, of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, says the launch of the petition came about following a community discussion about NHS England telling Lincolnshire Integrated Care Services to cut beds because of the deficit.

Ms Clark said: "Obviously, with the pressures our hospitals have been under, with exceedingly long waits for patients, we don't believe cutting beds is the answer!

Hospital campaigner Jody Clark, right, with her mum Vera Horstead. (9331023)

"We know the challenges our NHS faces, trying to deliver services to a rural and sparse community, who have poor transport services and on a tight budget."

The petition has been launched at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/632598.

The petition says: "We want the Government to increase funding for NHS services in rural communities, like Lincolnshire, where there are almost 800,000 residents, but only two A&Es, and poor transport links."

It goes on to say: "Many rural health providers struggle to provide local and timely healthcare.

"It is more challenging to provide NHS services in rural communities. A number of factors contribute to unavoidable costs for providing health care in rural areas.

"They include difficulties in staff recruitment and retention, and higher overall staff costs, higher staff travel costs and unproductive staff time, and difficulties in realising economies of scale while adequately serving sparsely populated areas."

If the petition attracts 10,000 signatures, the Government will have to respond to it.

If it attracts 100,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in Parliament.