Campaigners calling for the full restoration of A&E and other services at Grantham Hospital will hold a protest in the town.

Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire has organised the protest in St Peter's Hill near to the meeting which will take place in the Jubilee Church Life Centre on London Road on October 14 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The meeting is part of the public consultation into NHS health services in Lincolnshire which includes A&E and acute medicine at Grantham Hospital.

A protest will take place on St Peter's Hill against proposed health service changes. (51953166)

Melissa Darcy, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, said: "On Thursday, October 14 at 6.30pm there will be a public consultation on the closure of Grantham A&E and the removal of acute medicine from our Hospital as well as the centralisation of time critical services Lincolnshire....this is the first consultation exercise announced for Grantham."

She added: "We know that we have been lied to for years about the future of our Hospital and our town is so evidentially passionate about keeping our services within our local hospital.

"This is not an accident but it is an emergency. Raise your voice. We won't go down in silence."

The static protest on St Peter's Hill Green will start at 5pm. Campaigners say they aim to make as much noise as they say no to cuts to local healthcare services.