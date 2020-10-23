United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is re-introducing visitor car parking charges, with new lower rates, from Monday, November 2.

Parking charges for visitors were paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in recognition of the ongoing pandemic, the Trust is introducing lower charges than before, with 30 minutes free at the beginning of each stay.

Grantham Hospital (38135125)

The new charges from November 2 will be:

Up to 30 minutes – free

Up to an hour – £1

One to four hours – £2

Four to 24 hours – £5

Motorcycle parking – free

Blue Badge holders – free (the vehicle needs to be pre-registered at main reception with the blue badge displayed in the windscreen. Vehicles previously registered will still be on the system).

Concessions remain in place as before. For further information discuss with the ward or department.

In addition, and in line with new Government guidance, parking will now be free for many patients, including:

Blue badge holders.

Frequent outpatients who have to attend regular appointments to manage long-term conditions.

Parents of sick children staying in hospital overnight.

Patients who believe that are eligible for free parking should mention it to the clinic or ward reception team upon arrival.

To ensure continued compliance with infection prevention measures, car parking payment machines will be regularly cleaned throughout each day and hand sanitiser will also be available for people to use before and after using the machines. However, people are advised to pay by cards wherever possible to reduce the risk of spreading infection.

Patients and visitors are encouraged wherever possible to register to use the good2go website ( www.parkgood2go.com ) to pay for car parking online after their visit.

The charges will be reviewed again in March 2021. Parking for all staff is free at the Trust.