Nobody wants to be in hospital at Christmas, but a small army of catering staff are working hard to make sure patients and colleagues get to enjoy a festive dinner with all of the trimmings in Lincolnshire's hospitals.

Many of us are still finalising what we will be serving our loved ones on Christmas day, but preparations have been underway in the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust kitchens and catering teams for many weeks.

Team leader David Nicholls from the kitchens at Grantham and District Hospital said: "Being in hospital at any time of the year can be hard, but especially at Christmas.

Kitchen and catering teams across ULHT are preparing for Christmas. (53921975)

"We hope by putting in this extra effort over the festive period it lets our patients know that we want them to have as merry a Christmas as possible given the circumstances."

On Christmas day the Trust will serve nearly 2,000 patients and staff a roast turkey dinner with all of the trimmings.

Some of the ingredients will also be used to serve staff wanting a festive roast dinner in the hospitals' restaurants in the days leading up to Christmas.

