Ben Petts, charity manager, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has discussed his organisation's hopes of raising £75,000 this year in a column. He writes:

The NHS does amazing things for people every day, and this year it reaches a notable milestone.

On Wednesday, July 5, our NHS will have been delivering life-saving care for 75 years.

Ben Petts, charity manager for ULHT (63425080)

At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, we could not let this amazing milestone pass without celebration – and a challenge!

Our United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity is launching a Challenge 75 campaign for the year, with the aim of raising an additional £75,000 during 2023.

There are already a whole host of fundraising activities planned to raise money towards the target amount. These include events such as an NHS 75 ball, a skydive, and the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge. We’ll also be joining in the national NHS Big Tea activity, which will be taking place to officially mark the 75th year of the service.

In addition to this activity, the charity is working closely with Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire to speak to service users who remember a time before the NHS, and share their experiences of the NHS throughout its 75-year history.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity hasn’t been established as long as the NHS, but we’re really proud to say it has helped to fund some great projects in Lincolnshire’s hospitals since it was formed in 1996.

Over the last 12 months alone, the charity has proudly supported elements of a refurbishment to the maternity bereavement suite at Pilgrim Hospital Boston, a portable sensory unit for the children’s ward at Lincoln County Hospital and an MRI play therapy scanner at Grantham and District Hospital.

The funds we raise from Challenge 75 will continue to support amazing projects to create a big impact for current and future patients.

The next part is where we’re looking for help from our local communities to join us in Challenge 75.

We would like you to take part in our campaign by completing your own fundraising based around the number 75.

We’re also looking for businesses to get involved by donating a raffle prize to any of our events, supporting the Challenge 75 in their own way or donating time to support our hospitals with community action.

By taking part, you not only support your local hospital charity but you can also help make a difference to thousands of patients using Lincolnshire’s hospital services and our dedicated staff.

It’s going to be a very exciting year and we hope you can be part of it too.

If you would like to support Challenge 75, visit the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity website or email gary.burr@ulh.nhs.uk to find out more.