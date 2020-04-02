A staff wellbeing room has been created at Grantham Hospital to give hard-working colleagues a place to go to relax.

The room on Ward 6, which cares for respiratory and stroke rehabilitation patients, has been stocked up with tissues, hand cream and mindfulness exercises.

A spokesperson at the hospital tweeted: "We have made a staff wellbeing room (wobble) for times when our staff need to take 5, breath, cry."

The wellbeing room on Ward 6 at Grantham Hospital. (32812394)

It has already caught the attention of Andrew Morgan, chief executive of ULHT, who tweeted: "Saw and heard about more fantastic whole system working when I called into our Incident Command Centre. Great work being done around the clock.

"What is really great about this is our people having ideas and getting on with implementing them. No fuss, no reports. Just action. We trust our colleagues to do the right things. They know what needs doing."

Ward 6 sister Tracey Pemberton added: "It's so important to support each other during this difficult uncertain time."

