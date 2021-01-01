The trust which runs Grantham Hospital says that it will remain a ‘green’ site for at least “the short term” as pressures on its hospitals have reduced slightly.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) says that the number of patients it is treating for Covid-19 is fewer than in previous weeks.

This week the trust said it was treating 194 people for the virus.

A rehabilitation ward will be opened at Grantham Hospital. (43124827)

The trust says that it still has spare capacity to deal with Covid patients.

A spokesperson for ULHT said: “The 194 cases is actually lower than we have seen in recent weeks, and we do still have remaining Covid and non-Covid capacity on all of our sites.

“Therefore, we have no need to change the Grantham ‘green’ site status in the short-term.”

Grantham’s ‘green’ status, introduced in June, sees the hospital operate as a Covid-free facility in all departments except the urgent treatment centre. The number of elective patients at the hospital has increased, with the transfer of chemotherapy, cancer surgery and other surgeries from across Lincolnshire.

Six out of nine Lincolnshire districts have dropped down infection rate rankings after Christmas as national cases have spiked.

Lincoln and Boston were among the areas with the highest UK infection rates at the beginning of December, but are now out of the top 100 nationally.

NHS England reported 11 more deaths on Tuesday at ULHT hospitals taking the total to 495 since the pandemic began.

There were 444 new cases of coronavirus confirmed during the week until Tuesday in South Kesteven. There have been a total of 3,774 cases in the district since the pandemic began and 119 deaths.

Up to Christmas Day there were 298 cases per 100,000 for that week in the district. The average for England was 248.

Health workers are said to be “back in the eye of the storm” as coronavirus cases continue to rise according to NHS England’s chief executive Simon Stevens.

This comes as there are now more Covid patients in hospitals than there were in April. However, Nightingale hospitals are still empty.

Members of the Armed Forces are to give remote support to secondary schools and colleges in England setting up mass Covid testing as the new term starts.

But “decisive” action nationwide is still needed to tackle the spread of Covid-19 and prevent a “catastrophe” in the new year, a scientist advising the Government has said.