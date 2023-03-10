A company has cancelled a parking fine given to a man who attended Grantham Hospital.

Parkingeye, the car park operator at Grantham Hospital, has withdrawn a parking fine that was issued to a man who had an appointment at the hospital on February 14.

Grantham resident Kevin Blyth used the car park for two hours while attending the hospital for an appointment.

Grantham Hospital (61753807)

As he was leaving, Kevin went to pay for his time in the car park at the machine.

Kevin said: "As I can’t walk very far at the moment I drove to the machine with a £5 note and bag of change with every intention of paying."

He insisted that he typed in his car registration number as he is "always cautious to make sure I type it in correctly".

Kevin continued: "When I put my details in I was told [I didn't owe anything], bearing in mind only 30 minutes was free and I was there two hours, but you can only do as requested, you cannot make the machine take your money."

He said he later received a fine of £70, which he appealed.

After reviewing the case, Parkingeye came back to Kevin to inform him that the charge had been cancelled as "a gesture of goodwill".

A Parkingeye spokesperson said: “Parkingeye has partnered with Grantham Hospital for four years to significantly improve how its car parks operate.

“During this time there has been investment in modern consumer-facing systems which has enhanced accessibility and made parking at the hospital easier and safer for staff, patients and visitors.

"The system is designed to ensure the efficiency and smooth operation of the hospital by ensuring that patients, visitors and staff park in their allocated car parks.

“There is clear signage throughout giving patients and visitors guidance on how to park responsibly during their visit to the hospital.

“The motorist received a parking charge notice after he parked for over two hours and didn’t register his vehicle correctly or make a payment for his stay. However following a review of the case we have cancelled as a gesture of goodwill.

“Parkingeye operates a BPA (British Parking Association) audited appeals process, which motorists can use to appeal their parking charge. If anyone has mitigating circumstances then we would encourage them to appeal."