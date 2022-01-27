Building work could soon begin on new clinical and office space for a Lincolnshire hospital as part of multi-million pound plans for its A&E department.

These new spaces will allow for the relocation of staff and services at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, so that some buildings can be demolished to make way for the new multi-million pound Emergency Department.

Meanwhile the A&E department at Grantham Hospital is likely to be replaced by an Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) following a public consultation on the plans. Despite public opposition to the plans, Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group says its preferred option is for the A&E unit to be replaced by a UTC.

Design for Pilgrim Hospital's new Emergency Department (54466221)

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) confirmed that plans have been submitted to Boston Borough Council seeking planning permission with the A&E department at Pilgrim Hospital likely to more than double in size, with state of the art innovations and infection prevention control measures.

The design also includes a bigger resuscitation zone for the sickest patients, more cubicles to treat patients, a separate area dedicated to providing emergency care for the hospital's youngest patients and their families. There would also be more training rooms for members of staff.

Andrew Morgan, ULHT chief executive, said: "These enabling works can be started straight away and will mean that we can then relocate some of our administration teams and some services within the site.

"This will then allow us to clear and demolish the necessary areas adjacent to the existing Emergency Department so that it can be extended and transformed.

"By doing these enabling works now, it means that once all of the necessary permissions are in place, we will be in a position to hit the ground running on the multi-million-pound transformation of the new Emergency Department."

Once the council has granted planning permission, final approval will then be needed from the Department of Health and Social Care.

In the meantime scaffolding will go up around the building to the left of the main hospital so it can be repurposed for additional clinical and office spaces.

This includes the renovation of three floors, upgrades to electrics and infrastructure, and the controlled removal of some asbestos.