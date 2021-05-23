Staff at Grantham Hospital took part in a 10-week wellbeing challenge for a local good cause.

Staff on the same day emergency care ward (SDEC) were all challenged to try new things to improve their physical and mental health after a difficult year.

Over 10 weeks they ate healthier, bird watched, read lots of books, tried vegetarian recipes and walked, ran and skipped more.

Ward sister Lynn Linsley also took part in the activities.

She said: “Our ward clark Wendy Spridgens came up the the idea and got us to do the challenge. We basically did a £10/10 week challenge to do something to improve our health or wellbeing. Some of us chose to lose weight, walk more, read more or go vegetarian or vegan.

“In the end we decided that rather than pick a winner for the challenge we would just donate the £140 cash to Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) and spread the love.”

GRACE founder Jayne Robb was delighted with the donation. She said: “The funds will ensure that we are able to support families and individuals in need in a variety of ways.

“It also enables us to help meet out commitment to The United Parish Of The Trinity, by helping St John’s to remain open and for us to function.”

GRACE was started as a Facebook group when the national lockdown began last March. It now has more than 14,000 online followers and has helped hundreds of local families and individuals throughout the pandemic.