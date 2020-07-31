Hospital staff in Lincolnshire are taking part in a trial to see if medical detection dogs could help to diagnose COVID-19.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has invited colleagues to take part in the research project to find alternative ways to diagnose those infected with the virus.

The acute sense of smell of dogs is already used to detect certain cancers and other diseases, and it is hoped that they may be able to turn their noses to helping with the pandemic.