Grantham Hospital staff thank 'fund-raising hero' war veteran Captain Tom Moore
Published: 12:17, 17 April 2020
| Updated: 12:19, 17 April 2020
Staff at Grantham Hospital have made a special birthday sign to thank a 99-year-old veteran who has raised millions of pounds for the NHS.
Army veteran Captain Tom Moore has raises more than £17 million for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his back garden.
Staff from the outpatients department and fracture clinic wanted to show their gratitude ahead of Tom's 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30.
