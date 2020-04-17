Home   News   Article

Grantham Hospital staff thank 'fund-raising hero' war veteran Captain Tom Moore

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:17, 17 April 2020
 | Updated: 12:19, 17 April 2020

Staff at Grantham Hospital have made a special birthday sign to thank a 99-year-old veteran who has raised millions of pounds for the NHS.

Army veteran Captain Tom Moore has raises more than £17 million for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his back garden.

Staff from the outpatients department and fracture clinic wanted to show their gratitude ahead of Tom's 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE