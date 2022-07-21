Members from a hospital clinical research team will be taking part in a challenge to raise money for Cancer Research UK, including members from Grantham hospital.

Six members from the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Clinical Research Team, alongside their supporters, are going to take on the Cancer Research UK Pretty Muddy Challenge, which will involve members from hospitals in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.

Rachel Newton, assistant research practitioner, said: "We are all involved in cancer research at the trust and we see patients everyday living with cancer.

Six members from the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Clinical Research Team are to get 'pretty muddy' to raise money for Cancer Research UK. (58137733)

"We wanted to do something together as a team and this seemed like a brilliant challenge that would be fun and in aid of a cause that we are all very passionate about."

Rachel will be joined by research assistant, Stephanie Barker, assistant research practitioner, Bryony Saint, research nurse, Caitlin Browne, research practitioner, Olesya Francis and research nurse, Silvia Tavares as part of the Research Runs team.

The team will have to climb over, cruel under and slide through many obstacles along the course.

They will help each other to reach the finish line at Regatta Lake in Nottinghamshire on Saturday, 30 July.

Stephanie added: "One of the mottos of the event is ‘cancer plays dirty, but so do we’, and it really sums up how we all feel.

"We all know how important research is to tackle this disease and to be able to do this as a team is simply brilliant."

Friends, family and colleagues, including therapy radiographer, Laura Walsh, will also be supporting the team during the 5km challenge.

If you would like to find out any more information or make a donation, you can do that here.

The aim is for the team to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.