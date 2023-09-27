Grantham Hospital will be lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is supporting families during Baby Loss Awareness Week from Monday, October 9, until Sunday, October 15.

Alongside Grantham Hospital, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital Boston will be lit up in pink and blue to mark the week.

Grantham Hospital.

Rachel Bond, specialist midwife, said: “This week is an important time to talk about pregnancy and baby loss, break down taboos and remember our much-loved and missed babies.

“We are pleased to be able to offer several different events this year, so you can choose how you wish to make any commemorations.

“Some of our families may wish to join in our special craft sessions, others may wish to add to our trees of remembrance, and we would like to invite everyone to join our lantern walk and service at Lincoln Cathedral or the service at Boston Stump.

“These babies have touched our hearts and it is important that we all have the opportunity to remember them in our own way.”

A range of free events will also take place during the week.

Hospital chapels in Grantham, Lincoln and Boston will be open throughout the week, with trees of remembrance where anyone can add a tag to them and light a candle.

Other activities across the week will include:

Pottery painting - at Fancy Creations in Boston, from Wednesday, October 11, until Saturday October 14, from 10am until noon.

Wreath making, people painting and other crafts - at The Bridge in Lincoln, on Saturday, October 14 from 10am until 1pm.

Quiet space - Lincoln Cathedral will open a quiet space for anyone to visit for reflection and light a candle.

Service of reflection - at Boston Stump on Sunday, October 15. Service will begin at 1.30pm.

Lantern walk - at Lincoln County Hospital Social Club on Sunday October 15. Everyone will meet from 6pm and at 7pm a candle will be lit to commemorate the ‘wave of light’ before the lantern walk to Lincoln Cathedral begins.

This year’s Baby Loss Awareness week events have been funded by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.