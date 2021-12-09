New theatres and refurbishments at Grantham Hospital are possible thanks millions of pounds in funding.

The increase in funding has come from the Department of Health and Social Care, which has awarded more than £12 million to the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT).

The money will be used to expand and improve areas of ULHT hospitals, including Grantham & District Hospital.

Grantham Hospital (53401175)

Grantham Hospital will receive £5 million from the boost, this will go towards two new laminar floor theatres.

An additional £3.3 million will be used to refurbish and expand the critical surgeon wards at Grantham and Boston hospitals.

Paul Matthew, director of finance and digital at ULHT, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this additional funding, which we believe will have a huge impact upon the care that we can provide to our patients as well as supporting our valuable staff."

The rest of the money will be used across the trust to replace the digital cardiology system, instal an artificial intelligence solution to support triage and management of the patient waiting list, and for a digital solution to support the MSK pathway.

Paul added: "On top of this, our healthcare system in Lincolnshire has been granted additional funds to establish a new Citizen Atrium, which will help us to work better with our patients to understand how they access support and guidance.

"We are now working up our plans for these developments and proposed time-scales."