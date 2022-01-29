The county will soon have a state of the art robotic surgery system to help people access less invasive cancer treatments quicker.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is investing more than £3.2m into a new robotic assisted surgery system.

This system will offer more choice for urology and colorectal cancer patients as they undergo vital treatment.

Robotic assisted surgery system (54540322)

The robot is designed to mimic the hand movements of a surgeon, which enables them to perform incredibly delicate procedures through the smallest of incisions.

Currently, those patients able to access robotic treatments have to travel to other counties for care, and there was previously no system like this in Lincolnshire hospitals.

Consultant urologist, Aris Alevizopoulos, of Lincoln County Hospital, has previously been performing robot assisted procedures for cancer patients in Leicester General Hospital, as part of the East Mercia Urology Alliance with ULHT and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

Aris said: "By having our own robotic assisted surgery system in Lincolnshire, this will allow us to offer cancer surgery in a timely manner, and much closer to home for patients who would otherwise have been waiting up to three or four months for their procedure.

"This robotic system upskills the operating surgeon and allows an advanced minimally invasive approach, which comes with a reduced risk of surgical complications, meaning those having surgery will be expected to go home earlier and have a faster recovery.

"Our Surgery Division is excited to be bringing this service of excellence to Lincolnshire to further support our patients."

The new system will be delivered to Lincoln County Hospital later this month, when training will also commence with the surgical team.

It is expected that the first patients will be treated with the robotic system during February.

The investment also supports ULHT's vision for improvements that were outlines in its five year Integrated Improvement Plan.

Paul Matthew, director of finance and digital at ULHT, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to further develop the services available for people in Lincolnshire.

"Not only are we supporting greater choice in the available treatments, we hope to make significant reductions in waiting times for those in need of our care.

"We’re also pleased to be exploring innovative new ways of working and improving the learning experiences available in our hospitals for our colleagues."