A hospital trust is appealing to businesses to sponsor its annual Christmas campaign.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity’s Upon a Star Christmas campaign is taking place for a third time this year.

This will see Grantham Hospital, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital Boston lit up with festive stars to raise money for charity.

Grantham Hospital lit up with the stars.

ULH Charity is looking for businesses to support the campaign by sponsoring a star.

Gary Burr, charity fundraiser, said: “It is great to be able to run this campaign again.

“It really is one of the highlights of the year to see all of our hospitals lit up.

“How perfect to be able to start with the Diwali celebrations, also known as the festival of light, and continue right through until Christmas.

“We know that these stars will once again give our workforce and visitors that added bit of Christmas cheer when they arrive or leave.

“We have still got stars available for local businesses to sponsor and so please get in touch with us if you would like to help spread some festive cheer.

“We have the Superstar (£5,000), which will be named after the sponsor for this year, Wish stars (£1,000) and Hope stars (£500).”

All sponsors will be featured on the charity’s website at https://www.ulhcharity.org.uk/ and they will also be promoted via the charity’s social media.

So far, sponsors include Day Architectural Ltd, Thorlux Lighting, and Denby Transport and Else Ltd, who are returning for a third year.

Every penny raised will allow ULHT to support festive events for patients and staff.

Gary added: “We will be giving a present to every patient waking up in our hospitals on Christmas morning, providing a festive feast for colleagues who are working over the festive period and also offering a Christmas dinner for all of the volunteers who have so generously given us their time during the course of the year.

“Please do get in touch if you can help support this.”

For Diwali, the lights will be switched on from Friday, November 10, until Tuesday, November 14.

The official Christmas light switch on will take place on Tuesday, November 21 at Lincoln County Hospital.