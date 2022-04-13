A ward at Grantham hospital is set to reopen later this year after being closed throughout the pandemic.

The 18-bed Manthorpe Ward, caring for older adults with dementia, was closed in March 2020 to consolidate staffing at a different site.

It later remained closed when Grantham and District Hospital was designated as a green site.

Grantham Hospital

During this temporary closure, alternative support for patients usually admitted to the Manthorpe Ward was set up to allow them to be treated at home.

While the Manthorpe Ward became available for use, following the green site status of Grantham Hospital being rescinded, the trust chose to keep the ward closed due to Covid-19 related absences.

Plans are now in place to reopen the unit in the summer with adjustments in place.

Sarah Connery, chief executive of the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, told a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council Health Scrutiny Committee: "We have been able to successfully maintain older people with dementia in a home environment. Despite this we have not had to place any patients with dementia outside the area.

"We are looking at reopening on a pilot basis but with the newly-formed structure and utilising the 18 short-stay beds."