Hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust have returned to the normal visiting arrangements that were in place prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors at Grantham & District Hospital and others in the county no longer need to book an appointment to see their loved ones and two visitors may be at a bedside at a time during a ward’s usual visiting times.

Outpatient services, emergency departments and maternity services have also returned to their pre-Covid arrangements, though we ask for continued patience and understanding in our emergency departments if they are particularly busy.

Infection prevention and control measures will remain in place across all hospitals, including the use of hand sanitiser on entering and exiting areas and visitors are required to wear a hospital-provided mask in all clinical areas.

Director of nursing at ULHT, Dr Karen Dunderdale, said: “We understand how valuable visiting is to our patients and their loved ones and we have worked incredibly hard to accommodate this wherever possible during the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that is as safe as can be for our patients, their visitors and our staff.

“We recognise that some wards and departments remain high risk and it may be necessary to introduce local precautions as advised by our Infection Prevention and Control team.

"Where this is the case, our ward teams will be working directly with patients and their families about updated arrangements to avoid any disappointment on arrival.

“Alternatives to visiting in person, such as video calling, remain in place to make sure everyone can stay connected.”

Further information about visiting can be found at: www.ulh.nhs.uk/patients/information-for-visitors/

Anyone with recognised symptoms of Covid-19, or other illnesses such as diarrhoea and vomiting, are asked not to visit hospital until they have been clear of these symptoms for at least 72 hours.