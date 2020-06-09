A member of staff at Grantham Hospital has told the Journal that morale among workers there is at 'rock bottom'.

The hospital worker, who did not wish to be named, says staff were shocked to hear yesterday that the hospitals trust plans to replace the A&E unit with an urgent treatment centre from June 22. The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust says this will be a temporary arrangement until at least March next year in a bid to keep the hospital free ofCovid-19.

The member of staff told the Journal: "Morale is at rock bottom. It is very, very bad. This has come as an absolute shock to us. The worry is that a lot of staff are reviewing their working arrangements. There will not be a lot of jobs left because they are closing the medical wards and they will want people to working at Lincoln or Boston."