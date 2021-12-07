The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity is launching 'Upon a Star', its first ever Christmas campaign.

Lincoln County Hospital, Grantham and District Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital Boston lit up for the first time on Monday, December 6, with festive stars to raise money for the charity.

There will be 50 stars across the outside of the hospital buildings, which will shine bright for all to see over the festive season.

Christmas stars lighting up a ULHC hospital (53561873)

Local businesses can sponsor the stars to support the local NHS, and all sponsors will be featured on the ULHC website and promoted across social media.

Visual Systems Ltd, JMT Services and Intersystems have already sponsored a star.

Members of the public can also get involved by getting festive and raising funds for the ULHC, such as Christmas jumper days, wrapping parties or donating unwanted gifts.

Christmas stars on a ULHC hospital (53561883)

Ben Petts, charity manager at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity said: "It is great to have these additions to our hospital sites, as with Covid restrictions still in place Christmas cannot be celebrated the way our staff would like.

"It is our hope that these stars will give our workforce and visitors that added bit of Christmas cheer when they arrive or leave."

All of the money raised will allow the ULHC to provide additional equipment, services and facilities for patients, visitors and staff across Lincolnshire.

For more information about fundraising or sponsoring a star, contact the charity's fundraiser, Gary Burr, at gary.burr@ulh.nhs.uk