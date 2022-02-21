United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is set to welcome its first cohort of third year medical students.

Each of the 80 students from Lincoln Medical School at the University of Lincoln will have hands-on learning across Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

The trust will be providing secondary care clinical placements for medical students, as part of a collaboration between the University of Lincoln and the University of Nottingham.

This will include delivering the University of Nottingham’s Medicine and Medicine with Foundation Year degree programmes, enhanced with a Lincolnshire flavour.

The initial phase, Foundations for Practice, will start at the end of February 2022, and the first phase of Lincoln students will be trained alongside the cohort of clinical students from Nottingham’s current curriculum.

These students will conclude their training in 2023, after which all student intakes will be from Lincoln Medical School.

Professor Danny McLaughlin, associate dean of medicine at the University of Lincoln, said: "With our partners at the University of Nottingham, we have created a medical degree programme that provides an excellent student learning experience, an inclusive and caring environment, and an even greater number of outstanding medical graduates for the National Health Service.

"Creating a medical school for Lincolnshire has been an aspiration for many years and we are now realising that goal. It's something the whole community can be proud of, and which will serve the people of Lincolnshire for generations to come."

It is hoped that the new Medical School in Lincoln will help address the future projected shortages of doctors, by offering first class training to encourage graduates to complete their junior doctor training locally and apply for jobs in the region.

As part of the planned increase to the government cap on medical school places, the number of students coming to Lincolnshire's hospitals will also increase.