The county's hospitals have been given an award for helping people in the armed forces.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has received a silver award revalidation in recognition of the work that has been done to maintain support for the armed forces community over the last five years.

Simon Evans, chief operating officer and executive lead for the armed forces staff network, said: "As a trust we seek to promote best practice and support to all aspects relating to the armed forces and healthcare.

"I want to thank everyone who continues to work really hard to support our staff and those who are in the armed forces, and those who have made it possible for us to be revalidated."

The Employer Recognition Scheme Awards recognise organisations who actively demonstrate their support for the armed forces community by implementing practical policies within the workplace.

This includes commitments such as paid time off for reservists and cadet force adult volunteers, as well as ensuring HR policies are inclusive of veterans and military spouses.

Steve Martin, chair of the Armed Forces Staff Network added: "We are very proud to have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and to have been revalidated for our silver award.

"In the provision of healthcare services we commit to ensuring that no member of the armed forces, present or past (veteran) or their family members experience disadvantage or inequality by virtue of their military service."

Under the defence employer recognition scheme, employers support defence personnel and encourage others to do the same.

The scheme has three levels which are bronze, silver and gold.

To achieve silver, organisations must proactively demonstrate that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruitment policies.

They must also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards defence people issues.