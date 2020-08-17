Hospitals trust apologises after campaigners are asked to leave Grantham Hospital site
Published: 17:38, 17 August 2020
| Updated: 17:40, 17 August 2020
The trust which runs Grantham Hospital has apologised after campaigners were asked to leave the site yesterday.
Campaigners attending a gathering outside the hospital yesterday criticised the way hospital staff handled the situation after they were told to move on.
The gathering, organised by campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, took place at 2pm in front of the old hospital building on Manthorpe Road to mark the fourth anniversary of the closure of the A&E unit overnight.
