Hospitals trust apologises after campaigners are asked to leave Grantham Hospital site

By Graham Newton
Published: 17:38, 17 August 2020
 | Updated: 17:40, 17 August 2020

The trust which runs Grantham Hospital has apologised after campaigners were asked to leave the site yesterday.

Campaigners attending a gathering outside the hospital yesterday criticised the way hospital staff handled the situation after they were told to move on.

The gathering, organised by campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, took place at 2pm in front of the old hospital building on Manthorpe Road to mark the fourth anniversary of the closure of the A&E unit overnight.

