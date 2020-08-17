Hospitals trust apologises after campaigners are asked to leave Grantham Hospital site

The trust which runs Grantham Hospital has apologised after campaigners were asked to leave the site yesterday.

Campaigners attending a gathering outside the hospital yesterday criticised the way hospital staff handled the situation after they were told to move on.

The gathering, organised by campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, took place at 2pm in front of the old hospital building on Manthorpe Road to mark the fourth anniversary of the closure of the A&E unit overnight.