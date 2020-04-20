United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust boss Andrew Morgan has hit out at staff who “do not think we are putting their interests first or trying to keep them safe".

The trust chief executive has issued a letter in which he says the trust does “not have any immediate shortages” of protective equipment and that it is acting in-line with government guidelines.

However, his figures reveal that there is concern over the “timely replenishment of stock” with just two days of fluid resistant masks left and three days of gowns – the former due to get extra delivered today (April 20) and the latter sparking “contingency plans”.