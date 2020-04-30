Trust which runs Grantham Hospital confirms one more death from coronavirus
Published: 16:26, 30 April 2020
| Updated: 16:29, 30 April 2020
It has been confirmed by the trust which runs Grantham Hospital that one more of its patients has died of coronavirus.
This bring the total number of deaths from the virus to 102 in the hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.
There have been five more coronavirus patient deaths recorded across Greater Lincolnshire hospitals.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter