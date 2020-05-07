Home   News   Article

Trust which runs Grantham Hospital confirms one more death from coronavirus

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 16:09, 07 May 2020
 | Updated: 16:13, 07 May 2020

One more person has died of coronavirus at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 115.

A spokesman for ULHT confirmed the patient was a 90-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time,” said the spokesman.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE