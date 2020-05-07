Trust which runs Grantham Hospital confirms one more death from coronavirus
Published: 16:09, 07 May 2020
| Updated: 16:13, 07 May 2020
One more person has died of coronavirus at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 115.
A spokesman for ULHT confirmed the patient was a 90-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.
“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time,” said the spokesman.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter