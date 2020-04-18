One more death from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham Hospital as deaths in Greater Lincolnshire pass 100
Published: 13:32, 18 April 2020
| Updated: 13:32, 18 April 2020
More than 100 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire have died in the county’s hospitals.
One more patient has died of the virus in the hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust. It means the death toll in the county has now increased to 101.
Seventy people have died in ULHT hospitals.
