Home   News   Article

One more death from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham Hospital as deaths in Greater Lincolnshire pass 100

By Calvin Robinson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 13:32, 18 April 2020
 | Updated: 13:32, 18 April 2020

More than 100 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire have died in the county’s hospitals.

One more patient has died of the virus in the hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust. It means the death toll in the county has now increased to 101.

Seventy people have died in ULHT hospitals.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE