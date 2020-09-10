There are currently no COVID-19 positive patients in any of Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust’s chief executive Andrew Morgan confirmed this during an interview on Thursday.

He said the trust had now dealt with 511 patients with coronavirus in total.

An illustration of the coronavirus (41984555)

“But there are no positive patients at the moment so our focus now is on trying to restore as near to normal a service as possible while still being ready for everything that comes with both normal winter seasonal pressures but also should the COVID-position deteriorate,” he said.

He said the trust was well-placed to deal with another outbreak if needed and other routine procedures were getting back on track.

For instance at Grantham hospital’s COVID-19 green zone 1,632 operations had now been carried out, which Mr Morgan said was “going well”.

Overall Lincolnshire has seen 2,793 confirmed cases of the virus, while the Greater Lincolnshire region including North and North East Lincolnshire has had 3,834.

It means hospitals in the county have treated just over 18 per cent of the area’s cases.

A death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust reported last Friday brought a 34-day run to an end.

There have been 144 from the virus at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.