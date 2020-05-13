Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire hospitals trust confirms three more patients die of coronavirus

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 15:26, 13 May 2020
The trust which runs Grantham Hospital has confirmed three further COVID-19 related deaths in its hospitals today.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed the deaths of three patients, bringing the total number of deaths from coronavirus at ULHT to 121.

A spokesman confirmed the patients were a woman aged 87 and two men aged 75 and 84. All had underlying health conditions.

