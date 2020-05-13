Lincolnshire hospitals trust confirms three more patients die of coronavirus
Published: 15:26, 13 May 2020
| Updated: 15:29, 13 May 2020
The trust which runs Grantham Hospital has confirmed three further COVID-19 related deaths in its hospitals today.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed the deaths of three patients, bringing the total number of deaths from coronavirus at ULHT to 121.
A spokesman confirmed the patients were a woman aged 87 and two men aged 75 and 84. All had underlying health conditions.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter