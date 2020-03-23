The trust which runs Grantham hospital says that all routine elective surgery is being postponed from tomorrow (March 24).

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) announced today that the move is being made as part of its response to the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, enabling hospitals to free up staff to care for patients in other areas.

From tomorrow, all day case and elective routine surgery will be cancelled at Grantham and District Hospital, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Grantham Hospital (22471554)

This does not include cancer surgery and other clinically urgent cases.

All affected patients will be contacted directly to inform them of the cancellation.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Visits to hospital wards suspended

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth